KSRTC enhances maternity leave

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 23:03 ist

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has increased the duration of maternity leave for its women employees. Accordingly, women employees can stay off from work for a year, which will be paid as long as they have enough leaves in their accounts. Employees without leave have the option of going on unpaid leave.

Till now, KSRTC had a standard leave facility of 90 days prior to childbirth and another 90 days after delivery. The corporation has also relaxed the measures for granting unpaid leave to women employees in the post-delivery period.

