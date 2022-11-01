KSRTC introduces 3 Volvo buses to connect to MIA

KSRTC Mangaluru Division has introduced three Volvo buses to connect Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday.

The buses named ‘Karavali Kannada Teru’ were flagged off by DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The buses will operate from Mangaluru Railway Station and from Manipal to the airport. It was a long-pending demand for introducing a bus service from the city to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). It may be recalled that the bus service to the airport was introduced in 2011. But was discontinued due to lack of patronage. As a result, there were no bus services from the airport to the city all these years. Thus passengers had to hire taxis in order to reach the city.

The bus fare from Mangaluru Railway Station to the airport is Rs 100 and the bus will commence its journey from railway station at 6.30 am, 8.45 am, 11.10 am, 3 pm, 5.15 pm and 7.30 pm. On the return journey, it will start from the airport at 7.40 am, 10 am, 12.20 pm, 4.05 pm, 6.25 pm and 8.45 pm. The bus fare from Manipal to the airport is Rs 300. From Manipal, the bus will commence its journey at 7.15 am, 8.45 am, 5.15 pm. From Airport to Maniapl, the bus will start its journey at 10.45 am, 12.30 pm and 9.15 pm.

Flagging off the bus services, DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that it was a long-pending demand of the people from the region. Depending on the flight timings, the KSRTC will operate its buses.