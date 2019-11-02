KSRTC launches vehicle for emission checks

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 02 2019, 23:02pm ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2019, 00:35am ist
KSRTC launched Prakruthi Vehicles on Thursday in Bengaluru to carry out surprise checks on pollution-causing buses across the state.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has launched “Prakruthi,” a vehicle for conducting surprise emission checks on its buses.

These jeeps are equipped with a smoke meter that is directly linked to the server.

Speaking at the launch of the unique initiative in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shivayogi Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC said that between 2015 and 2019 the Corporation checked about 13,830 buses of which about 3.68% were found to be emitting smoke beyond the permissible level.

“Such buses have been taken out for maintenance and will be deployed again after resolving the problem.

This year-2018-19 alone, the corporation has conducted the highest checks on 3,626 buses across the state,” he said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KSRTC
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 