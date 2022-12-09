KSRTC mulls over introducing tour packages to Goa, Kerala

After the success of the one-day package tours launched during Dasara and Deepavali, the KSRTC Mangaluru division is mulling over a two-day special package tour to Goa and a one-day tour to Kerala during this month.

Mangaluru KSRTC Divisional controller Rajesh Shetty said, “We are working on two-day tour packages to Goa during Christmas holidays. We are looking for cheap and the best accommodation with food facilities. Once the accommodation is finalised, the date will be announced. As per the plan, the bus will depart on Friday night and the passengers will be taken to North Goa on Saturday and South Goa on Sunday before returning to Mangaluru.”

The one-day package tour to Kerala is likely to start on December 20. It will cover Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Madayi Kavu Temple in Kanhangad, Bekal Fort, and return to Mangaluru in the evening, Shetty told DH.

The KSRTC is also planning a local tour package to cover Kadalakere, Salumarada Thikmmakka Tree Park, and Padubidri Blue Flag Beach for kids and locals.

Further, the package to Puttur covering Gejjegiri, Hanumagiri, Vittal Panchalingeshwara Temple, Murthyunjeshwara Temple, Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple while that of Madikeri package will cover Abbey Falls, Raja Seat, Harangi, Nisargadhama and Golden temple will also be introduced during holidays, he added.

The Kollur tour package from Mangaluru will include a visit to Kollur Mookambika Temple, Maranakatte Mahalingeshwara Temple, Kamalashile Durgaparameshwari Temple and Uchila Sri Mahalakshmi Temple.

The KSRTC’s Mangaluru Dasara received an overwhelming response, which prompted the division to introduce one-day package tours to various destinations from Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapura from October 21 to 31. The package to Puttur and Madikeri received good responses. As part of the Dasara package, the KSRTC had operated 119 buses and collected around Rs 13.10 lakh.