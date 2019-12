The KSRTC will issue the annual bus passes for the differently-abled from Dec 26, 2019, to Feb 28, 2020, at the divisional office, Bangalore Central Division, Shanthinagar. The applicants have to submit a photocopy of the pass of 2019, photo identity card book, Aadhaar or EPIC card along with two passport-size photographs and one stamp-size photograph. The cost of the pass for 2020 is fixed at Rs 660.