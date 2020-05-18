KSRTC resumes bus service with riders

After a gap of two months, the KSRTC will resume services from Tuesday but all buses will be run with a timetable to ensure that passengers reach the destination by 7 pm.

In a release, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it will run 1,500 buses to destinations across the state but the last service of the day will end early.

For example, the last bus to Mysuru will leave Bengaluru at 4 pm, while for Shivamogga there will be no services after 12 pm and to Mangaluru after 11.30 pm. There will be no inter-state bus operations.

To ensure social distancing, a bus will carry a maximum of 30 passengers, who will be allowed inside the bus only if they have face mask and after a thermal screening. There will be no changes in the fare. Passengers will be allowed to board the buses only at bus stations. The corporation will not operate any air-conditioned buses.

The passengers have to carry identity card. The buses will not be stopped en route for refreshments and therefore passengers should carry water and food, the release advised.

In view of the lockdown restrictions, the corporation will not operate buses on Sunday. Similarly, there will be no buses in containment zones.

The KSRTC has begun advance online ticket booking for the next 30 days. Passengers can visit www.ksrtc.in for booking and more details.