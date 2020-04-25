KSRTC’s mobile fever clinic hits the road in Mysuru dist

The district administration, in association with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mysuru Rural, has converted an old bus into a mobile fever clinic to screen the rural people in the district for Covid-19.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the state, and the bus will travel in rural areas across the district.

The KSRTC had converted two of its old buses into mobile sanitisers, ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’, to disinfect people. The people enter the buses from the front door and exit from the back door to get disinfected. They were modified at a cost of Rs 20,000 each, with sprinklers installed to spray disinfectants. The Corporation has extended its full support to the district administration and has also assured of further cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar launched the mobile clinic on Saturday. The DC said, health professionals had inspected the bus and certified the mobile clinic for screening patients.

The mobile clinic service will concentrate mainly rural areas as Mysuru city already has 10 fever clinics, hospitals and the District Hospital for screening. The mobile clinic has facilities to screen the patients suffering from fever, cold, cough and diabetes. The bus will move in rural Mysuru, particularly the areas that have been declared as Covid-19 hotspots, Sankar said.

The mobile clinic service consists of doctor, nurse and other staff. However, it has no facility to collect samples of swab. In case of swab collection, the patient will be taken to the nearest swab collection centre in an ambulance.

The district has, so far, reported 89 cases and the Najanagud cluster alone accounted for 71 cases.