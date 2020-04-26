KSRTC buses, lorries to be mobile vegetable markets

KSRTC to convert buses, lorries into mobile vegetable markets

Chiranjivi Kulkarni
Chiranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 26 2020
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 22:59 ist

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)will soon convert its old buses to run them as mobile vegetable shops in Covid-19 containment areas.

The government the government has taken the responsibility of supplying materials to the doorstep in areas declared as contaiment zones.

"We are now working on converting the 50 lorries. In addition, the roof of the old buses are being removed to transform the vehicles. These will be deployed in Mysuru, Bengaluru and other Covid-19 hotspots," KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad said.

