KSRTC to run 1,000 extra buses for Dasara, Deepavali

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 1,000 additional buses to cater to Dasara and Deepavali rush. The corporation will run special buses from October 13 to 21 and from Oct 29 to Nov 7.

The extra buses will operate from Bengaluru to Dharmastala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Mysuru, Madikeri, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar and other places across the state. Additional buses will also ply to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Pune.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through online by logging on to KSRTC website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and through advance reservation counters in Karnataka and other states. Travelling public are requested to avail the benefit of these services.

