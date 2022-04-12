KSRTC to run more premium buses from April 14-17

The KSRTC will begin operation of all premium buses from Wednesday, ahead of the long weekend from April 14 to 17.

Officials said the Bangalore Central Division would deploy more than 200 vehicles to various destinations in Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Goa.

The destinations include Ernakulam, Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kasaragod, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Trichy, Vizhulpuram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Panaji, Nellore, Shirdi and Pondicherry.

Officials said that with Covid cases under control and full-fledged cultural, religious activities resuming, public travellers have begun to go to farther destinations.

Rajahmsa and Non-AC sleeper vehicles would be operated at the BMTC central office in Shantinagar bus stand, while Volvo, Volvo Multi-Axle, Scania, AC Sleeper Vehicles (Airavata / Club Class / Ambari Dream Class) would be operated from the service road situated in front of Depot-4 KSRTC, Shantinagar.

"This is the first time since last three years, entire premium fleet available with the division would be operated with all booked under advance reservation. To celebrate the event, KSRTC would be distributing roses and pens to senior citizens while chocolates would be distributed to the children to share our gratitude and appreciation to our patrons," a release said.

