KSTDC orders probe into liquor theft at Nandi Hills hotel

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has ordered a probe to ascertain as to who stole 21 tins (each of 300 ml) of liquor during the lockdown at its Mayura Pine Top (MPT) hotel at Nandi Hills.

A separate enquiry has been ordered to ascertain why the Excise department officials did not shut down KSTDC’s bar at MPT during the period.

Staff under a cloud

KSTDC managing director (MD) Kumar Pushkar told DH, “The theft of tins at MPT has come to my notice. Either the staff sold the liquor or consumed it. Liquor theft at a government facility, especially when there was ban on sales in the wake of the lockdown, is a big concern. A probe will be ordered and disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible.”

He said that the Excise department officials shut down all KSTDC bars, except the one at MPT. An investigation would be ordered to ascertain the reason for this.

Soon after the theft came to light, MPT manager Manjegowda, in a letter dated April 28 to the MD, said monkeys had taken away and damaged the liquor tins. The letter is yet to reach the MD.

Liquor and cold beverage bottles in the store house were intact when the stocks were verified on March 21 in the presence of the manager and the auditor. The manager left for his native place on March 22 and returned on March 31.

Materials in the store house were intact when he verified them on his return. He reported back for duty on April 24. The theft came to light when he verified the stocks in the presence of the staff

members.

Manjegowda, in the letter to the MD, stated that one Jayabheema was in possession of the keys of the store house.

DH tried to contact Manjegowda, but his both mobile phones were switched off.