K'taka, AP sign suppl inter-state transport agreement

People travelling between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh can expect better bus services as the two governments signed a supplemental inter-state transport agreement, after a gap of 15 years, on Thursday.

The agreement, the ninth of its kind, was necessitated to cater to heavy traffic between the two states that share a long border. It was signed by KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar and his APSRTC counterpart Ch D Tirumala Rao in Vijayawada.

The agreement covers bus routes and the number of kilometres that the government-run transport corporations of one state can operate on in the other state.

Accordingly, the state transport undertakings in Karnataka (KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) can operate additional buses over 69,372 km and the APSRTC over 69,284 km per day, a KSRTC official said.

In the past, the governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had entered into one in-principle agreement and eight supplemental agreements. The last inter-state transport agreement was reached in 2008, when Andhra Pradesh was undivided.