K'taka: Bidders seek fourth extension for medicine tenders

While the procurement of medicines for government health facilities has been already delayed by three months, prospective bidders have requested the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) to extend the tender deadline again. The deadlines have already been extended thrice.

If sufficient bids don’t come in, the re-tendering process will take another three months.

The tenders are for 733 drugs across 30 packages, for use between April 2023 to March 2024, in government facilities ranging from primary health centres (PHCs) to district hospitals.

The process started back in January, but altering tender clauses as per state pre-tender scrutiny committee’s recommendations, and the election code of conduct led to delays, says state health commissioner D Randeep.

Eventually, the tender for all 30 packages were floated on May 8, with June 7 as last date for bid submission. But the deadlines were later extended to June 13/15, then to June 21, and finally to June 28.

KSMSCL MD Rangappa says that some changes made in tender conditions as per interested companies’ requests, as well as them seeking additional time to apply, led to deadline extensions.

They won’t be given extension again even though re-tendering will cause further delay, says Randeep, “If there are not enough bids, we can think of some alternative modes of procurement for future.”

To deal with the shortage, KSMSCL had earlier procured around 150 drugs for the short term. The other medicines, including some essential drugs, are procured by hospitals locally, under the supervision of of district health officers.

Officials at health facilities said they are expecting medicines from KSMSCL by July end.