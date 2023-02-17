K'taka Budget neglects our demands, says Billava community organisation

The state budget has neglected the Billava community members by failing to announce a separate Corporation to be set up for the welfare of the community, Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) state president Sathyajith Surathkal said.

The Billava and Ediga, along with 24 sub-castes, have been demanding a separate Corporation.

The community had planned to hold a mega convention in January.

The convention was postponed following an assurance from the ministers.

Even the CM too had promised of announcing a Corporation in the budget. The community is disappointed, he said and added that the MLAs and ministers should answer the community.

He warned of continuing the fight for the cause of the Billava community. He said, “A Narayana Guru Residential School is for all the community members. It will not help in the welfare of the community. The Corporation was necessary for the educational and economic prosperity of the community.’’

‘’The legislative session will be held till February 24 and the government should announce a Corporation by earmarking Rs 500 crore for it immediately,’’ he said.

He demanded the government to name Shivamogga airport after Bangarappa and Mangaluru Airport after Koti Chennaiah.