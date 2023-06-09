K'taka: 'Conductor' CM to launch 'Shakti' scheme Sunday

K'taka: 'Conductor' CM to launch free bus rides for women on June 11

According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 19:50 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will don the role of a bus conductor on June 11 and launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free travel to women in state-run buses. The scheme is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections. According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital while ministers and legislators would flag off the services in their respective districts and constituency simultaneously.

Read | Karnataka govt to launch 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on Aug 1, 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on Aug 17 or 18

A statement from the CM's office said Siddaramaiah has directed the district in-charge ministers along with the legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches “all the eligible beneficiaries, beyond all caste, religion and class”. “All the district ministers shall swing into action to make the launch of the scheme meaningful,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Shakti scheme has brought relief to the women of the state, who were in distress due to price hike and inflation, he said. “The State government is implementing all guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power, despite the fact that it requires huge fund mobilisation,” it added.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Congress

