K'taka: Govt mulls law to manage its litigations

The government will table a bill in the upcoming Assembly session to enact a law for management of government litigations, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil has said.
Speaking to reporters here on Patil said that the government litigations involving the poor should be disposed of at the earliest. "The poor will be put into trouble if the litigation drags on for five to ten years. This situation must change," he said.
