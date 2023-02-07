K'taka Govt schools: MRD seeks Rs 13k cr in budget

K'taka Govt school buildings: MRD seeks Rs 13k cr in budget

Doreswamy has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on this and has also requested him to implement six of his recommendations

  • Feb 07 2023, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 01:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The adviser to state government (education reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has requested the chief minister to provide Rs 13,000 crore as funds for repair and renovation of government schools in the upcoming budget.

Doreswamy has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on this and has also requested him to implement six of his recommendations regarding education in the 2023 budget.

“I have requested the CM to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for providing classrooms, toilets for boys and girls and other basic infrastructure at government schools and Rs 3,000 crore for repair and renovation of school buildings,” he said in a statement released to media.

He even stated that the government should implement mentor system at all the levels in education system and should also announce Yoga and Dyana as part of education. “Every public holiday should be celebrated meaningfully and I have requested the CM to endorse these in the budget,” said Doreswamy.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Education
Government schools

