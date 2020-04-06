K'taka has agreed to allow patients

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Karnataka has agreed to allow ambulances carrying patients from Kerala to hospitals in Karnataka on producing medical certificate.

The fresh move would be a relief to scores of persons of Kasargod in North Kerala who are dependent on hospitals in neighbouring Mangaluru owing to lack of specialty hospitals in Kasargod district.

Vijayan said that only patients without Coronavirus infection would be allowed. A medical team of Karnataka would check the patients and medical certificate at the Talapady border checkpost.

As many as eight patients in Kasargod died over the last one week and their relatives were alleging that inaccessibility to hospitals in Mangaluru due to the road block by Karnataka caused the deaths.