K'taka has agreed to allow patients

K'taka has agreed to allow patients

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:56 ist

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Karnataka has agreed to allow ambulances carrying patients from Kerala to hospitals in Karnataka on producing medical certificate.

The fresh move would be a relief to scores of persons of Kasargod in North Kerala who are dependent on hospitals in neighbouring Mangaluru owing to lack of specialty hospitals in Kasargod district.

Vijayan said that only patients without Coronavirus infection would be allowed. A medical team of Karnataka would check the patients and medical certificate at the Talapady border checkpost.

As many as eight patients in Kasargod died over the last one week and their relatives were alleging that inaccessibility to hospitals in Mangaluru due to the road block by Karnataka caused the deaths. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 