K'taka has taken bold steps to counter terrorism: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state has taken bold steps to counter terrorism. Nearly 15 sleeper cells have been unearthed and those involved in terror activities have been sent to various jails including Tihar.

The authorities have been successful in nabbing those who were active with terror links in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. “The operation against terrorism is a continuous process. The state has been sending all the details related to their links, financial support to the central government from time to time. The state and central governments are working together to contain terror activities. Our agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been working together to counter terror activities,” said the CM.

Shiradi Ghat condition

The CM said that he will convene a meeting of the NH officials to discuss the condition of Shiradi Ghat within a week.

The Shiradi Ghat stretch has been totally damaged. “The meeting will discuss why there was a delay in taking up the work. The NHAI had promised to take up the repair work.” The first phase will look into temporary filling of the potholes to make it motorable and later white topping will be taken up.

To a query on Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, the Chief Minister said that all the buses are operating between the states. The Maharashtra government has been asked to take action against those creating problems. Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting on December 14 which will be attended by Chief Ministers from both the states. On December 12, MPs from Karnataka will meet the Home Minister to appraise him of the situation. The government is committed to protect the interest of Karnataka and those Kannadigas residing in Maharashtra.

On Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) proposing to organise Marathi Mahamelav (Marathi Convention), on the first day of winter session, the CM said that they make an attempt every year and no permission has been given for the same.