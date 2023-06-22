K'taka HC orders fresh survey of school infra, says report ‘more painful than shocking’

The high court on Thursday ordered a fresh survey of government schools in the state, particularly on basic facilities like drinking water and toilets, while terming the compliance report as ‘more painful than shocking’.

After going through the photographs of toilets in some schools, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal orally said that the government was showing ‘Chalta Hai’ (couldn’t care less) attitude/approach.

Also Read | A reality check of Karnataka govt schools

‘Provide water in 2 weeks’

“The exercise of conducting the survey shall be completed within three months. The report shall be duly signed by a representative of the Taluk Legal Services Authority. We further direct that wherever it is reported that no drinking water facility is available, the state government by whatever possible mode available has to provide drinking water and water for other cleaning purposes in such schools within two weeks from today,” the bench said.

The court said that in case any shortcomings are noticed during the survey, the same should be rectified immediately, without waiting for the submission of the report.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL regarding the issue of out-of-school children and infrastructure in schools as prescribed under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

During the hearing, the bench sought to verify the claim in the compliance report that at present only 38 schools do not have toilets as against 464 schools as per the report submitted a couple of months ago.

After perusing the photographs, showing the actual toilets in some schools, the bench said, “On perusal of the photograph, the condition of the washroom is, least to say, pathetic. We may not say anything more than this. We can only say that no parent would like to send his ward where such a toilet facility is available.”

The bench said that a photograph of a school toilet in North Karnataka shocks one’s conscience.

The toilet block is in a shabby condition, with some recently painted walls and no water facility.

The drinking water is either carried on the head by some attendant or brought from outside, the bench observed.

When an attempt was made to defend the photographs, Justice M G S Kamal orally said, “Show some seriousness, some concern. Please do not defend this. We are not able to say anything more than this. We are depressed.”

Fund allocation

The court also said that the state government’s response to the allocation of funds was not satisfactory. The report stated that of the 47,061 schools, 4,092 schools lack infrastructure, as mandated under RTE Act and Rules, 745 schools lack rooms and another 1,224 schools do not have playgrounds.

The state government had said that infrastructure will be provided on the funds which are available in the next five years.

“Unless budgetary allocation of funds is made, in our opinion, no fruitful purpose will be served. As such, we reiterate that the state government must make a specified allocation of funds in the budget to fulfil the RTE norms, particularly infrastructure in schools within the stipulated period,” the court said.