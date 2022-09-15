K'taka HC's hijab judgement hurtful and deeply offensive, SC told

The Supreme Court was on Thursday told that the Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding ban on hijab in pre-university colleges, is basically from the perception of the majority community, and contained observations which are hurtful and deeply offensive to those who follow Islam.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing one of the petitioners, submitted before a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia that the HC judgment was basically from the perception of the majority community where the minority view is seen very partially.

“It is a majoritarian judgment. It does not have constitutional independence. There are startling and hurting paragraphs in the judgment,” he said.

Citing the HC judgment, Gonsalves submitted that one cannot have scientific temper if she wears hijab, this is a hurtful statement.

Referring to another observation the HC judgment, Gonsalves said that insistence on wearing hijab is against emancipation of women, this is also a hurtful statement.

He said, “Parts of the judgment are deeply offensive to those who follow Islam”.

In his arguments, the counsel contended, "If a turban is allowed in school, why not the Hijab? What's the difference? Apart from the fact that it got constitutional protection 75 years ago."

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, submitted that it was not necessary to raise essential religious practice arguments and the petitioners only need to show it is a bona fide practice, and public educational institutions cannot impose a dress code.

The court will continue to hear arguments on Monday. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who, earlier on the day, questioned the bench for restricting the time allocated to the petitioners counsel, would start his arguments for some of the petitioners.