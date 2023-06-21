K'taka Mid-Day Meal: Withdraw egg circular, says AIDSO

All India Democratic Students Organisation has urged the government to immediately withdraw the circular issued reducing the number of eggs under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme.

In a statement issued to media, the Organisation said that there cannot be excuses in providing such basic necessities citing fund crunch. "We also appeal to all well-meaning people, academicians, and parents to mount pressure on the government to continue all schemes, which provide basic facilities to poor children, including serving egg," reads the statement.