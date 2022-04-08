K'taka plans to extend 10% reduction in property guidance value for 3 months

Buoyed by the increase in revenue after the state government slashed guidance value of properties by 10%, Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the government was mulling to extend it for three more months.

Guidance value for registration of properties was slashed 10% for a three month period from January 1 to March 31, in a bid to boost revenue generation of the Stamps and Registration Department. "There is a demand even today to extend the 10% reduction in guidance value which ended March 31 by three months," he said.

Guidance values were slashed with an objective to help people and there was good response across the state. "We were able to generate Rs 1,300 cr more than the target of Rs 12,000 cr set for the (Stamps and Registration) Department," Ashok said.

The government was taking the proposal in good spirit. "I will talk to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and take a call on reducing guidance value for an additional three months," he said.

The Department will issue an order as soon as possible, he added.

