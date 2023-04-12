K'taka: PUC 2 results likely in 3rd week of April

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 02:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The PUC 2 results are likely to be announced in the third week of April, probably on 25th.

Official sources from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board said that the evaluation work was almost complete and the results are likely to be declared by the third week of April.

Karnataka
Karnataka News

