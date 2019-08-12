K'taka pulled up by NGT for failure to curb sand mining

The principal bench of the green panel headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also rejected the state government's claim that reduction in the sale of cement is a reason for the decline in illegal sand mining.

"The contention that sale of cement in Karnataka was of not high magnitude and it could be presumed that no illegal sand mining was taking place is untenable,” the bench observed.

The bench was hearing the petition, filed by Ex MLA of Indi Assembly segment Sarvabhoum Bengali, in which the tribunal had passed the order to check rampant illegal mining. The tribunal had also asked the state government to submit an action taken a report to check illegal sand mining.

“Such claim by the state government was only to avoid the issue and specific observation made by the tribunal to curb illegal sand mining,” the bench observed.

The bench also said that "instead of mentioning the action taken to curb illegal sand mining, the state government that merely stated that a meeting was held by the Chief Secretary of the State on 25.06.2019 and it was suggested that the staff be deployed at check posts and squads be formed to take stringent action. There is, however, no report of the action taken on the ground." the bench said

The bench also asked the state to file a revised affidavit before the Tribunal mentioning the steps to curb the illegal sand mining.

If the state failed to furnish appropriate response or failure to give any response, then default deterrent costs would be imposed. Such cost may have to be recovered personally from senior officers of the state responsible for the default, it said.