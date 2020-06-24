K'taka records 397 fresh cases, tally goes past 10,000-mark

A little over a month after crossing 1,000 cases, Karnataka’s Covid-19 case count breached 10,000-mark. The state saw 10-fold increase in infections in 40 days. A spike of 397 cases on Wednesday took state’s tally to 10,118.

Most number of Wednesday’s cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban 173 followed by Ballari 34, Kalaburagi and Ramnagara 22 each, Udupi 14, Yadgir 13, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad 12 each and Koppal 11. The remaining districts reported cases in single digit.

The 14 new fatalities shot up the death toll to 164. Bengaluru reported five deaths on Wednesday. Kalaburagi and Ramanagar reported two deaths each while Tumakuru and Mysuru recorded one death each. Ballari district has reported four fatalities since Tuesday. The state has 3,799 active cases, as on June 24.

As many as 112 patients are in the ICUs across the state. Bengaluru Urban alone accounts for 63 of them.

Out of Wednesday’s cases, 75 are domestic returnees and eight international passengers while contacts of 92 cases were yet to be traced.

Five more JSW workers contract virus

Five more employees of Toranagallu-based JSW plant and a health worker (OPJ fever clinic) were among the 28 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Ballari district on Wednesday. With this, Ballari district’s Covid-19 tally rose to 537. Among the fresh infections are three cases of ILI while the remaining are the contacts of the previously infected persons.

The district reported four Covid-19 fatalities in the last 48 hours. The first three deaths were reported on Tuesday. A 72-year-old man, a SARI case, died at VIMS late on Tuesday night.

Bagepalli court sealed

A 28-year-old woman, working as second division assistant (SDA) at civil court in Bagepalli town, Chikkaballapur district, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The court premises has been sealed for next two days.

The woman used to travel daily from Gauribidanur taluk to Bagepalli court. She developed fever and cough on June 22. Two days later, her swab sample returned positive for virus. All primary contacts of the woman have been identified and sent to home quarantine.