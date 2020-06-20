K'taka records 416 new cases, 9 deaths

K'taka records 416 new cases, 9 deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 23:21 ist

Karnataka reported 416 fresh Covid-19 cases, it’s second biggest single-day spike, on Saturday. The state’s tally, as on June 20, stands at 8,697 cases. Of which, 3,170 are active. On Saturday, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 94 fresh infections.

Nine new deaths were reported in the state on Saturday as the toll jumped to 132. 

Bengaluru Urban reported three deaths, Bidar saw two fatalities while Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi recorded one death each.

 For the first time, the Health department in its daily media bulletin has withheld information about deaths like a patient’s comorbidities or what he or she was suffering from before being brought to the hospital.

 

