K'taka to remove farm encroachment from land-grab ambit

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Tuesday that the Karnataka Land Revenue Act will be amended to remove unauthorized cultivation on government land from the ambit of land grabbing.

He said this after the government came under severe criticism from legislators across parties on the harassment faced by traditional forest dwellers and farmers at the hands of forest department officials.

Senior Congress MLA H K Patil, who raised the issue of forest dwellers during zero hour, said that forest department officials had booked cases against tribals in Gadag district and urged the state government to form a house committee to look into the issue.

Patil said 776 cases were filed against tribals from Gadag district at the Land Grabbing Court in Bengaluru. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seconded Patil's views and said farmers are being harassed in different parts of the state.

"It is unfortunate. It will bring a bad name to the government," Yediyurappa said, urging the government to put an end to the issue and protect the small farmers involved in unauthorised cultivation.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah noted that one woman had died by suicide while another was battling for her life after officials initiated action against tribals cultivating on forest land. Treating small encroachers and land grabbers in the same manner by trying them at the Land Grabbing Court is not right, he said.

Several other legislators noted that the Land Grabbing Court meant for those encroaching land in cities such as Bengaluru is being used against small farmers and the poor from rural areas.

Madhuswamy said that government would provide adequate compensation to those affected in Gadag district. The government will address all issues related to unauthorised cultivation, he said.

Noting that the problem of cases against farmers in Land Grabbing Courts is due to section 192(A) of the Act, Madhuswamy said that the government would amend this provision to cull out agricultural encroachment from the purview of land grabbing.

"Land grabbing has been defined to include whatever unauthorized occupation or possesssion of forest land, agricultural land and sites except Bagair Hukum cases," Madhuswamy said. "The government, in principle, agrees that farmers who have encroached agricultural land should not be prosecuted before a land grabbing court. Such cases can be dealt under other laws. We will move an amendment in the ongoing budget session itself," he said.

