K'taka: Tomato price touches Rs 200 per kg; Rs 4,500 per box

There seems to be no respite for people from the rising price of tomatoes. The price of tomatoes has touched Rs 200 per kg.

Tomatoes brought by farmers and traders from the district and neighbouring districts were auctioned on Monday morning at the Tomato Mandi at APMC. It was sold at Rs 4,500 per box which comes to around Rs 180 per kg.

On Sunday, similar boxes were auctioned for Rs 5,000 which comes to around Rs 200 per kg. B H Harish, a tomato trader said that tomatoes are being supplied from Chikkamagaluru to several states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal.

On Sunday, 15,000 boxes of tomatoes had arrived in the market. On Monday, 5,000 boxes reached the market. About 15,000 to 20,000 boxes will arrive in the market on Tuesday and Wednesday. "The consumers will have to wait for one more month for the price to come down. The prices will reduce after tomato crops from Maharashtra and other areas arrive in the market," the traders said.