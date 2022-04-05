KTR's attempts to compare Bengaluru with Hyderabad 'ridiculous', says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday laughed off Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s jibe at Bengaluru by asking entrepreneurs to move to Hyderabad.

“It is ridiculous,” Bommai said. “People from all over the world are coming to Bengaluru. The city has the highest number of startups, the highest number of unicorns worth millions and billions of dollars,” he said.

Bommai, who also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, pointed out that Karnataka stood first in India by attracting the highest - 40 per cent - of the country’s foreign direct investments in the last three quarters.

Bommai was responding to Rao’s March 31 tweet asking serial entrepreneur Ravish Naresh to “pack your bags & move to Hyderabad”. Naresh had complained about bad roads, power cuts, poor water quality and bad footpaths in HSR Layout and Koramangala, where many startups are based.

“We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth,” Rao had said on Twitter, prompting a response from IT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

