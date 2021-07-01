Kumaraswamy is a liar, claims Siddaramaiah

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 01 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 22:13 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is a liar and denied reacting to his comments.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah refused to comment over Kumaraswamy's statement that the Congress leader prevented people from Scheduled Caste communities from becoming CM. "Kumaraswamy is a liar and I will not react to him," he said.

On a query about allegations of milk adulteration at Mandya Milk Union Limited (Manmul), Siddaramaiah said, he suggested for CID probe. The government should take measures to punish the offenders, he said.

