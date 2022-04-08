Kumaraswamy targets Centre, Karnataka govt over fuel price hike

The JD(S) on Friday staged a protest against the price rise and attacked the BJP government.

Speaking at the protest, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said, “Bommai has become ‘Mouna’ Bommai. The BJP was earlier questioning Manmohan Singh’s silence but today, Bommai has turned to be the same.”

Attacking both the Centre and State on price hikes of fuel, cooking gas and essential commodities, Kumaraswamy said that the BJP was distracting the public from real issues by raking up communal issues. Cases are being slapped against anyone who criticises the government, he added.

Blaming Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s “inaction” over the hijab issue, Kumaraswamy said the controversy would not have gone out of control without even the Al-Qaeda releasing a video. “Now, after the Al Qaeda video clip is out, Bommai has ordered an inquiry into it. If only he had controlled the conflict in time, this situation would not have arisen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) will begin its Janata Jaladhare water campaign on April 16. The party has kept 15 “Ganga chariots” ready for the purpose. These chariots will reach 15 different parts of the state by April 16 to collect water from various rivers, Kumaraswamy said.

On May 8, these chariots will reach Bengaluru and the party will hold a convention at the Palace Grounds. Later, a ‘Brahma Kalasha’ will be placed in the JD(S) office and the party will perform puja every day for the whole year, Kumaraswamy added.

