Kumbh Mela: Mahadeshwara Jyothi Yatra launched at MM Hill Temple in Karnataka

Mahadeshwara Jyothi Yatra, a prelude to the four-day Kumbh Mela near Ambigarahalli, in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district, was launched at MM Hill temple, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday.

The Mahadeshwara Maha Kumbh Mela will be held from October 13 to 16 and lakhs of devotees, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to attend the event.

This will be the second ‘Kumbh Mela’ in KR Pet taluk. The Mela will be held at the confluence of River Kaveri, Hemavathi and Lakshmantheertha, before the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam.

The first mela was held in 2013 and the second one was scheduled to be held in 2016, once in three years. But, could not be continued, due to various reasons. The late seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Balagangadharanatha Swami initiated the mela and brought together other seers of various mutts.

After offering puja to the deity, Salur Mutt seer Shantha Mallikarjuna Swami, Ministers K Gopalaiah and K C Narayan Gowda and Hanur MLA R Narendra flagged off the Jyothi Yatre.

Three vehicles with Mahadeshwarara Jyothi will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Mandya and reach Triveni Sangama in KR Pet taluk on October 13.

Gopalaiah said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others will participate in the four-day event.