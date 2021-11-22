Kumki land rights are not pre-existing rights: HC

The high court has said that Kumki land rights are not pre-existing rights and they can be curtailed, abridged or taken away by the competent authority in a given case, having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case.

A division comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum observed this while rejecting a writ appeal filed by two farmers from Dakshina Kannada district.

The appellants are residents of Belma village in Mangaluru taluk. They claimed that even as their application seeking regularisation of Kumki rights was pending, the deputy commissioner issued a notice informing them that their rights were extinguished. The notice also stated that the state government has resolved to form sites on government lands to allot to the weaker sections of the society under the Ashraya scheme.

Kumki lands are government lands, which are adjacent to agricultural lands owned by farmers. From the pre-independence era, farmers have had the right to use fodder, wood, agriculture and forest produce grown or available on such lands.

The Additional Government Advocate submitted that it was well within the authority of the deputy commissioner as contemplated under Section 79 (2) of Karnataka Land Revenue (KLR) Act, 1964 to extinguish Kumki privilege. It was further submitted that if the state resolves to use the wasteland to provide housing for the weaker section of the society, it is the public interest at large that would prevail over an individual right.

The bench said that Kumki rights are subject to statutory rules and they are exercised subject to Section 79 (2) of KLR Act.

“The state with a noble cause has resolved to provide housing sites to weaker sections of the society and when a public interest at large is pitted against an individual’s cause, the public interest at large has to prevail. If the reasoning and the conclusions arrived at by the learned single judge is examined in the background of the above-said facts, we are in total agreement with the findings recorded by the learned single judge,” the court said.

