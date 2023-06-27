Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath supports in financing woman's surgery

Kunigal MLA supports in financing woman's surgery

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 05:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old woman was admitted to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and underwent a revision total hip replacement surgery after the intervention of Kunigal MLA Dr H D Ranganath.

The woman had undergone total hip replacement surgery 10 years ago. She needed the second surgery as she developed complications and was unable to walk. However, revision surgery is not covered under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) insurance scheme and she could not afford to spend over Rs 5 lakh at a private hospital.

Dr Ranganath said, “I spoke to the German company that supplies the implant costing Rs 2 lakh and they donated it. The hospital then performed the surgery for free.”

Medical college dean Dr Manoj Kumar said that three doctors performed the surgery, and the MLA, who is also an orthopaedic surgeon, lent assistance.

“Many people, who undergo total hip replacement, return with complications after 10-15 years and then, they need the revision surgery. This surgery not being covered under AB-ArK is a problem, especially for younger patients,” said Dr Kumar.

Dr Ranganath said he would ask the government to cover the surgery under AB-ArK.

health
Karnataka
Healthcare

