Students forced to attend classes in temporary rooms

Lack of classrooms forces students to attend study in temporary structure

The school has 325 students studying from Classes 1 to 7

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 21 2021, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 10:13 ist
Students attend class in a temporary classroom outside the Government Higher Primary School building at Aliyoor in Moodbidri.

A government higher primary school at Aliyoor in Moodbidri, facing an acute shortage of classrooms, was forced to set up a temporary classroom with an asbestos sheet outside the school building. 

The school has 325 students studying from Classes 1 to 7. The school lacks classrooms as per the ratio of the students. The classes are conducted in the temporary classroom outside the school building for students from fourth to seventh standards. 

The temporary classroom does not protect students from the rain and the scorching sun. When it rains, water enters the classroom. During hot weather, students end up profusely sweating. The Zilla Panchayat had sanctioned two additional classrooms for the school.

Even tenders were floated for the building. But due to an error in the certificate furnished by the contractor, it was cancelled. Now, the tender needs to be floated once again, officials added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Schools
infrastructure

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Cracking open a curse

Cracking open a curse

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?

DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

 