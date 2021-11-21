Lack of classrooms forces students to attend study in temporary structure

A government higher primary school at Aliyoor in Moodbidri, facing an acute shortage of classrooms, was forced to set up a temporary classroom with an asbestos sheet outside the school building.

The school has 325 students studying from Classes 1 to 7. The school lacks classrooms as per the ratio of the students. The classes are conducted in the temporary classroom outside the school building for students from fourth to seventh standards.

The temporary classroom does not protect students from the rain and the scorching sun. When it rains, water enters the classroom. During hot weather, students end up profusely sweating. The Zilla Panchayat had sanctioned two additional classrooms for the school.

Even tenders were floated for the building. But due to an error in the certificate furnished by the contractor, it was cancelled. Now, the tender needs to be floated once again, officials added.

