Lack of road: Body carried on shoulders in Sullia

Lack of road connectivity forced residents to carry a body on their shoulders at Jayanagara Kondekeri Dalit Colony in Sullia taluk recently.

Dinesh, a resident of the colony, had fallen sick on February 25 and was admitted to Government Hospital in Sullia. He died on February 26.

The family members and villagers had a tough time carrying Dinesh's body to his house in the village. Without road connectivity, they had to carry the body on their shoulders for half-a-kilometre.

Long pending demand

A proper road to the village has been a long pending demands of the residents. The residents of colony had warned of boycotting the election and had even staged a protest a year ago. The officers, who had visited the spot, had promised to lay the road and ensure proper connectivity.

Balakrishna Bhat Kodenkeri, an elected representative from the region, said he had raised the issue with TMC chief officer, who in turn had promised to take necessary measures to lay the road immediately.