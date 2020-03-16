Lack of testing facility for Covid-19 ‘choking’ north Karnataka

It took almost 48 hours for the health department officials of Kalaburagi to send the swab sample and other details of 78-year-old Covid-19 victim to Bengaluru laboratory for confirmation of the virus. And by the time the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Bengaluru Medical College & Research Institute confirmed the patient as positive, he was dead.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a wing of Union government’s Department of Health Research, has identified five institutes in Karnataka to test Covid-19 cases and two institutes to collect samples. However, none of the five testing institutes is in north Karnataka. While the two sample collecting centres in Kalaburagi and Ballari are yet to start its unit as they lack the required equipment.

According to Health Minister B Sriramulu, the state government has requested the Union government to provide the equipment and the Union government is waiting for the arrival of World Health Organisation-approved surgical instrument. Sources said it would take at least one week for the arrival of the equipment to the two centres.

Currently, the ICMR has given approval for the Benagluru Medical College & Research Institute; National Institute of Virology field unit, Bengaluru; Mysuru Medical College & Research Institute; Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and Shivamogga Institute of Medical Science to test medical samples for Covid-19.

So near, yet so far

The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the lifeline of entire Mumbai-Karnataka region, could have housed the first Virology Department in entire North Karnataka, had the state government, especially the department of Health and Family Welfare, had taken initiative to set up one. In 2014, the state government had approved for setting up a Virology Department at KIMS, however, due to confusion over who will foot the bill resulted in the department not being set up here.

Initially, the Union government had agreed to set up a Virology Department unit here, however, after state government informed the Central government that they would foot the bill of Rs 1.5 crore for the institute, the Union government diverted the funds to other state.

Later, for some reasons the state government did not allot funds for the virology department. Now, the Union government has sought a fresh proposal from the state for approval.

Speaking to DH, KIMS Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar said, “Presence of Virology Department would have definitely helped in speedy testing of samples and early treatment. The doctors need not have waited for 24 to 48 hours to get confirmation had a centre been here.”

Even in the Kalaburagi case the results would have been out within 12 hours if the unit was functioning in KIMS.

KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antartani said, “The institute has set aside 2,000 sqft space for setting up of virology department, and also have the required manpower. A virology department is very essential as KIMS receive thousands of patients every day from across north Karnataka.”