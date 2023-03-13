Lakkundi to be part of Hampi circuit soon: CM Bommai

The state government is mulling including Lakkundi, a prominent centre of Kalyana Chalukya architecture, in the Hampi circuit.
A proposal to include Lakkundi in the Hampi Circuit has been sent to the Government of India, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on the sidelines of a convention of beneficiaries in Ron on Monday.
Replying to a query on not paying compensation to the family members of gram panchayat and zilla panchayat members who died of Covid-19, Bommai said that he would obtain details about the deceased and distribute compensation to kin of the deceased panchayat members. He added there’s no dearth of funds for disbursement of compensation.
When asked about party MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s statement that KPCC president D K Shivakumar is using CDs to blackmail some BJP ministers into joining the Congress, Bommai said, “Ramesh Jarkiholi must be aware of the CD threat. But no minister will get perturbed by such threats,” he said.
