Land Reforms Act: Over 13k cases may be dismissed

More than 13,000 cases registered for violation of norms under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, stand to be dismissed, following the state government’s move to amend the law.

On Tuesday, the Revenue department directed all the tahsildars and other officials concerned to resolve the 13,814 cases pending for violation of norms under Sections 79A and B of the original Act. These Sections have been repealed through an ordinance because of which the cases will not hold valid anymore.

The government has promulgated an ordinance to amend the Act allowing non-agriculturists to buy farm lands. Sections 79A and B dealt with this and cases were booked over the years against non-agriculturists who acquired farm lands.

A circular from the Revenue department in this regard has also asked officials to make the required changes in Bhoomi software so that cases are not registered under these Sections in future.

Noting that for cases pending before 2012 under these Sections, the ‘Pahani’ was still in the name of the seller, the department has asked officials to ensure that it is transferred to the name of the buyer. In cases post 2012, the records mention suspicion of violation of rules. This, too, has to now be removed, the circular stated.