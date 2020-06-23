Land reforms: Farmers set for protests, experts caution govt

While farmers have readied themselves for a statewide protest on Wednesday over the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, experts have cautioned the government against it.

On Wednesday, farmers led by the Federation of Farmers’ Associations, Karnataka, decided to take up a statewide protest against the government’s decision. The protest comes in the wake of the government announcing its decision to throw open ownership of agricultural land in the state to non-agriculturists, apart from increasing the ceiling on the extent of land ownership per individual.

Speaking to DH, Federation leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said the government’s move was clearly prompted by vested interests. “It’s just a move that will make it easier for corporates to take over agriculture. This will leave many small farmers landless and will force them to work as labourers in big cities,” he said, adding that the government’s move was the last nail on the coffin after successive governments diluted the land reforms legislation without taking farmers’ welfare into consideration.

Venkatesh B T, an advocate, termed this decision a “heinous crime.” He opined that this was nothing but a “money-churning venture” for cash-strapped companies and the government. At a time when global markets have crashed, knowing well that agriculture was the only sector with a promise of growth, the corporates now want a piece of this pie, he alleged. The Land Reforms Act was revolutionary in ensuring that agricultural land remained for the purpose of agriculture.

Scientist T V Ramachandra from the Indian Institute of Science further elaborated on how corporate intervention in ecologically-sensitive regions could bring unforeseen environmental crisis.

“On one hand, if people start converting agricultural land for other purposes in ecologically-sensitive pockets, the land in the surrounding regions will also be lost in the name of development. On the other, the moment the land is purchased for non-agricultural purposes, regulating industrial pollution becomes a huge issue. Varthur and Bellandur are examples in this case, where the water is contaminated with heavy metals and the vegetables grown here also have heavy metals. This decision coming from a chief minister who claimed to be pro-farmers is ironic,” he said.

However, the government has stuck by its stand amid the brewing backlash. Revenue Minister R Ashoka told DH in a recent interview that the land reforms were crucial for the growth of the agricultural sector.