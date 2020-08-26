Law exams postponed over Covid concerns

Considering the demand from students, the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has postponed the examinations scheduled to begin from September 21 for various Law courses.

Though the university has agreed to promote students to next semester, it has made it clear that students have to clear the semester exams whenever they are conducted.

After having a detailed discussion with university authorities and department officials on Wednesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told media persons, “The examinations have been postponed and students will be promoted to next semesters. But, they have to appear and clear the exams for previous semesters wherever exams are conducted.” Considering that classes have not been conducted since March due to the lockdown, the university will commence online classes from September. “As students from outside Karnataka and rural part said it was causing inconvenience we have decided to postpone exams,” he added.

As explained by the officials of the university, the exams will probably be held in the month of October for all the students.

Earlier, the Higher Education Department had decided to promote all undergraduate and postgraduate students to next semesters, and exams will be conducted only for final semesters. As the Law University comes under the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, it had taken a decision to conduct exams for all the semesters.