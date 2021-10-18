Lawyers body threatens legal action against CM Bommai over comments on moral policing

The All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ) has issued notice to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai over his statements on 'moral policing' and threatened to take him to court if he fails to make a public apology.

AILAJ, a group comprising lawyers, legal professionals and law students across India, cited a newspaper report where the chief minister was quoted as describing incidents of 'moral policing' as "natural" reactions to hurt sentiments and that "people have to behave appropriately to avoid incidents".

The notice said the statements were shocking at a time when communal violence has gone up in Karnataka. It cited the murder of a Muslim man over inter-faith relationship in Belagavi and the killing of a man in Koppal over an inter-caste relationship. It also noted the assault on a Hindu man dropping off a Muslim woman on his bike and the abuse of a woman in Dakshina Kannada for travelling in a Muslim man's car.

Reminding Bommai of his oath while being sworn in as CM to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution, the notice signed by AILAJ co-convener Maitreyi Krishnan said he has acted in "complete violation of Article 188" of the Constitution.

"You have used the power of your office to condemn the victims of religious hatred and violence for having provoked the violence against them, thereby not only denying them legal recourse and protection but also, in effect, abandoning them entirely to illegal and extra-legal forces," it said.

The notice invoked Supreme Court judgment holding the right to marry a person of one's choice as integral to Article 21 as well as the verdict in Shakti Vahini Vs Union of India where comprehensive directions were issued to prevent and combat honour killings.

The court had described hate crimes as a "product of intolerance and ideological dominance", the notice said. "Moral policing" incidents were essentially violent crimes and atrocities committed in the name of religion and caste.

Quoting another judgment by the apex court, it said the authorities with the responsibility to maintain law and order have the "principal obligation to see that vigilantism does not take place".

The notice said that the chief minister has failed to comply with the judgments of the court and demanded that he immediately withdraw statements and issue a public apology, action to prevent crimes in the name of religion and caste and protect inter-caste and inter-faith marriages.

