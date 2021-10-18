​Lawyers’ body warns legal action against CM over ‘moral policing’ comments

The All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ) has issued notice to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his statements on ‘moral policing’, and threatened to take him to court if he failed to tender a public apology.

AILAJ, a group comprising lawyers, legal professionals and law students across India, cited a newspaper report in which the chief minister was quoted as describing the incidents of ‘moral policing’ as ‘natural’ reactions to hurt sentiments and that “people have to behave appropriately to avoid such incidents.”

The notice said the statements were shocking at a time when communal violence has gone up in Karnataka. It cited the murder of a Muslim man over interfaith relationship in Belagavi and killing of a man in Koppal over inter-caste relationship.

It also noted the assault on a Hindu man for dropping a Muslim woman on his bike.

Reminding Bommai of the oath he took, while being sworn in as the chief minister, to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution, the notice signed by AILAJ co-convener Maitreyi Krishnan said he has acted in “complete violation of Article 188” of the Constitution.

“You have used the power of your office to condemn the victims of religious hatred and violence for having provoked the violence against them, thereby not only denying them legal recourse and protection, but also, in effect, abandoning them entirely to illegal and extra-legal forces,” it said.

The notice invoked Supreme Court judgment holding the right to marry a person of one’s choice was integral to Article 21 as well as the verdict in Shakti Vahini Vs Union of India in which comprehensive directions were issued to prevent honour killings.

The court had described hate crimes as a “product of intolerance and ideological dominance,” the notice said.

Quoting another judgment of the apex court, it said the authorities have the responsibility to maintain law and order and have the “principal obligation to see that vigilantism...does not take place.”

The notice said that the chief minister has failed to comply with the judgments of the court and demanded that he immediately withdraw statements and issue a public apology.

“We urge you to take immediate action in this regard, failing which we would be constrained to initiate appropriate action in accordance with law,” it said.