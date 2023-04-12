Legal luminary C K N Raja passes away

Shilpa P
Shilpa P
  • Apr 12 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 02:42 ist
C K N Raja. Credit: Special arrangement

Legal luminary Dr C K N Raja (91) died of illness at his residence in Lakshmipuram in the city on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and a son. 

Raja had done BSc, BL from the University of Mysore, LLM and PhD from Karnatak University, Dharwad. He was said to be the first person in the country to do a PhD on Indian Constitution. He retired as the dean of the Department of  Studies in Law of UoM in 1992. He has written more than 25 books on law. His writings based on humour, were popular among Kannada magazine readers. 

His final rites were held at Crematorium at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Wednesday evening. 

