Legislative Council poll counting begins in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 14 2021, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 10:04 ist
Officials at the counting centre in Rosario School in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The counting of ballot papers for the Legislative Council election from Dakshina Kannada local bodies constituency commenced at Rosario School in Mangaluru.

The strong room was opened at 7:50 am in the presence of deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. The election was held for two seats in the constituency comprising Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

There are three candidates- Kota Srinivas Poojary from BJP, Manjunath Bhandari from Congress and Shafi Bellare from SDPI in the fray.

The district had registered 99.55 per cent polling on December 10. 

As many as 14 tables are arranged in the counting room for the counting process.

Legislative Council polls
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

