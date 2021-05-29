Less than 5K new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, as K'taka reports 20,628 fresh cases

Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25.67 lakh and toll to 28,298. The day also saw 42,444 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the 20,628 new cases reported on Saturday, 4,889 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 21,126 discharges and 278 deaths. Cumulatively 25,67,449 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 28,298 deaths and 21,89,064 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,50,066. While the positivity rate for the day was 14.95 per cent, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.38 per cent. Out of 492 deaths reported on Saturday, 278 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (28), Dharwad (19), Bengaluru Rural (16), Uttara Kannada (15), Shivamogga and Ballari (14), Tumakuru (13), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 4,889, Mysuru had 1,720 cases, Tumakuru had 1,102, Belagavi had 1,027, Hassan had 1,024 and Dakshina Kannada had 923. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,54,503, followed by Mysuru 1,40,085 and Tumakuru 1,01,786.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 9,77,429, followed by Mysuru 1,22,367 and Tumakuru 87,111. A total of over 2,94,75,822 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,37,894 were done on Saturday alone.