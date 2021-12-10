Lessons on capital markets, fin-tech for UG students

  Dec 10 2021
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 04:55 ist
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Students, pursuing undergraduate courses in the state, will soon have lessons on financial management.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council is all set to enter a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy for the purpose.

The officials of NSE Academy have discussed the issue with Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan in a virtual meeting and expressed their interest in signing an MoU with the higher education department to create financial awareness among youngsters.

“The state government is open-minded about introducing this programme as it will provide financial awareness and scientific knowledge about entrepreneurship for students. Basically, the students will learn about economic policies, Fin-Tech, Capital market, central banks etc,” said Ashwath Narayan.

The NSE Academy has introduced the programme already in seven states with around 70 lakh students and is expected to benefit lakhs of students in Karnataka also.

