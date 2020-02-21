Let her rot in jail, let police break her bones, says Amulya Leona's father

'Let her rot in jail, let police break her bones'

Police provided security to her parents’ house after a mob attacked their house. Karnataka Police have registered a case under IPC Section 124A (Offence of sedition) against Amulya

  Feb 21 2020
  • updated: Feb 21 2020, 12:34pm ist
Student activist Amulya Leona at a CAA-NRC rally. (Credit: DH Photo)

Vojald, the father of Amulya Leona Noronha, who lives in Chickmagalur has said that he was shocked by his daughter’s conduct adding, “Let her rot in jail. I don’t mind if police break her bones, I don’t support what she said and I will not approach lawyers for her bail. She has committed a grave mistake.”

Amulya, a 19-year-old student activist, was booked for sedition yesterday after she raised ‘Long Live Pakistan’ slogans at a CAA-NRC rally. Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief and MP tried to snatch the mic away from her but in vain. 

Karnataka Police have registered a case under IPC Section 124A (Offence of sedition) against Amulya.

Her father said that he had told her not to talk in that manner on several occasions.

