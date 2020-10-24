Let’s come to power first: DK Shivakumar on being CM

Let’s come to power first: DK Shivakumar on being Karnataka CM

  • Oct 24 2020, 21:40 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Saturday declined to comment on his party colleagues projecting him as the next chief minister if the Congress were to come to power in the state.

“Some have said that I’ll be CM out of the love they have for me,” Shivakumar said when asked about statements from party leaders GC Chandrashekhar, Sowmya Reddy, and Hanumantharayappa that he will be CM.

"First, our party should come to power. Then, the high command and legislators will decide who the CM should be. Many people will express their wishes. I’m not responsible for them,” he said.

Shivakumar’s projection as the Congress’ CM candidate comes after former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan recently said that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah will be the CM again.

